HUL: Is another weak quarter a cause of panic for investors?

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is asking for more patience from its investors as the the fast-moving consumer (FMCG) company grapples with persistent sluggish volume growth. The trend, a cause of concern for the past few quarters, persisted into the March quarter (Q4FY24), with underlying volume growth at mere 2%, same as the previous two quarters, after a slightly better, but hardly impressive, 3% increase seen in Q1.