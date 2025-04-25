Hindustan Unilever: Profit margin takes a back seat to growth
SummaryThe FMCG giant plans to step up investments in advertising & promotion, trade channel spends and brand development across segments. As such, it expects Ebitda margin to be in the range of 22-23%, which is 100 basis points lower than its earlier guidance.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has toned down its profit margin aspirations in the near-to-medium term as it wishes to get a tighter grip on sales growth. This should lead to muted earnings growth for FY26, even as margin is expected to start improving towards the end of the year.