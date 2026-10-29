HUL’s revenue growth has a party pooper, and it’s may be here to stay

Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) multi-quarter-high revenue growth for the three-months ended September (Q2FY27) failed to bring much excitement to investors, probably due in large part to margins dropping to multi-quarter lows.
Elevated commodity prices triggered by the West Asia war dragged HUL’s consolidated gross margin down a huge 397 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 195 bps sequentially to 47.6%. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant’s total raw-material costs increased by 24% year-on-year, far above the operating revenue growth of 14.8%, which was highest in 14 quarters.