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HUL’s revenue growth has a party pooper, and it’s may be here to stay

Pallavi Pengonda
3 min read29 Oct 2026, 02:13 PM IST
HUL shares are up around 5% from their 52-week low and trade at 38 times estimated FY27 earnings.
HUL shares are up around 5% from their 52-week low and trade at 38 times estimated FY27 earnings.(Reuters)
Summary

Rising commodity prices squeezed HUL’s margins to multi-quarter lows in Q2, dampening investor sentiment despite revenue growth hitting a 14-quarter high.

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Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) multi-quarter-high revenue growth for the three-months ended September (Q2FY27) failed to bring much excitement to investors, probably due in large part to margins dropping to multi-quarter lows.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) multi-quarter-high revenue growth for the three-months ended September (Q2FY27) failed to bring much excitement to investors, probably due in large part to margins dropping to multi-quarter lows.

Elevated commodity prices triggered by the West Asia war dragged HUL’s consolidated gross margin down a huge 397 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 195 bps sequentially to 47.6%. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant’s total raw-material costs increased by 24% year-on-year, far above the operating revenue growth of 14.8%, which was highest in 14 quarters.

Elevated commodity prices triggered by the West Asia war dragged HUL’s consolidated gross margin down a huge 397 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 195 bps sequentially to 47.6%. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant’s total raw-material costs increased by 24% year-on-year, far above the operating revenue growth of 14.8%, which was highest in 14 quarters.

To protect profitability, HUL undertook calibrated pricing actions which, along with operating leverage and a 9% fall in advertising and promotion expenses, helped curb the Ebitda margin drop to 134 bps year-on-year to 22.4%. Ebitda grew by 8% to 4,090 crore. The company sees commodity inflation continuing in the short term and has guided for consolidated Ebitda margin of 22-24% in the medium term. HUL expects FY27 demand outlook to be better than FY26, driven by portfolio and channel transformation.

In Q2FY27, pricing growth was around 8% and underlying volume growth was 7%, on a favourable base of flattish volumes in Q2FY26. On a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis, Q2FY27 volume growth is about 3.5%—a level Nomura analyst Mihir P. Shah considers a more realistic and sustainable range (4-5%) than the optically inflated quarterly figure. “This sharp price hike along with a weak monsoon/droughts in many states can have a likely impact on rabi crop/rural demand in the coming quarter, which could pressure volume growth further,” read the broking firm’s 29 October report.

Also Read | For HUL, where there’s a will, there’s a whey

Segment-wise performance

Within segments, home care revenue, contributing almost 38% of HUL’s total revenue, rose 21% year-on-year, the fastest growth among all segments. Volume growth was in the double digits, but earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin fell 297 bps to 16.2%. Fabric wash and household care saw double-digit, broad-based growth across brands. Premiumization in powders through Surf Excel Easy Wash’s 99 pack continued to scale well, the company said.

Beauty and wellbeing, which account for almost 24% of HUL’s revenue, grew 16% year-on-year, while Ebit margin expanded 16 bps to 28.6%. Hair care accelerated its double-digit, volume-led growth trajectory, while skin care and colour cosmetics also delivered double-digit, volume-led growth.

Personal care, contributing 14% of Q2FY27 revenue, was a sore spot with 8% growth, flat volumes and a 313 bps dip in Ebit margin to 17.2%. Here, skin cleansing delivered double-digit growth, driven by pricing actions, while oral care saw low-single-digit growth. HUL’s remaining revenue came from the foods business, which saw revenue rise 8.5%. Coffee saw high-single-digit growth, driven by volumes, while mass tea performance was subdued.

“HUL’s performance is becoming increasingly polarised, with portfolio growth getting skewed as premium beauty, laundry/dishwash liquids, high-science nutrition and soaps/bodywash do the heavy lifting,” said analysts from Systematix Shares and Stocks (India). “Realisations can get accentuated over FY27E-FY29E as HUL rejigs its portfolio to expand into the above higher-margin categories. However, input-cost inflation can remain stubborn near-term, requiring further pricing, and the combined impact on demand/margins needs to be watched,” added the report, dated 28 October.

HUL stock is up about 5% from its 52-week low of 1,758.20 seen on Tuesday. It trades at 38 times estimated FY27 earnings, based on Bloomberg data.

Also Read | HUL is resetting its growth playbook. Investors want proof
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Meet the Author

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a deRead more

cade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketHUL’s revenue growth has a party pooper, and it’s may be here to stay

HUL’s revenue growth has a party pooper, and it’s may be here to stay

Pallavi Pengonda
3 min read29 Oct 2026, 02:13 PM IST
HUL shares are up around 5% from their 52-week low and trade at 38 times estimated FY27 earnings.
HUL shares are up around 5% from their 52-week low and trade at 38 times estimated FY27 earnings.(Reuters)
Summary

Rising commodity prices squeezed HUL’s margins to multi-quarter lows in Q2, dampening investor sentiment despite revenue growth hitting a 14-quarter high.

Gift this article

Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) multi-quarter-high revenue growth for the three-months ended September (Q2FY27) failed to bring much excitement to investors, probably due in large part to margins dropping to multi-quarter lows.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) multi-quarter-high revenue growth for the three-months ended September (Q2FY27) failed to bring much excitement to investors, probably due in large part to margins dropping to multi-quarter lows.

Elevated commodity prices triggered by the West Asia war dragged HUL’s consolidated gross margin down a huge 397 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 195 bps sequentially to 47.6%. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant’s total raw-material costs increased by 24% year-on-year, far above the operating revenue growth of 14.8%, which was highest in 14 quarters.

Elevated commodity prices triggered by the West Asia war dragged HUL’s consolidated gross margin down a huge 397 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 195 bps sequentially to 47.6%. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant’s total raw-material costs increased by 24% year-on-year, far above the operating revenue growth of 14.8%, which was highest in 14 quarters.

To protect profitability, HUL undertook calibrated pricing actions which, along with operating leverage and a 9% fall in advertising and promotion expenses, helped curb the Ebitda margin drop to 134 bps year-on-year to 22.4%. Ebitda grew by 8% to 4,090 crore. The company sees commodity inflation continuing in the short term and has guided for consolidated Ebitda margin of 22-24% in the medium term. HUL expects FY27 demand outlook to be better than FY26, driven by portfolio and channel transformation.

In Q2FY27, pricing growth was around 8% and underlying volume growth was 7%, on a favourable base of flattish volumes in Q2FY26. On a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis, Q2FY27 volume growth is about 3.5%—a level Nomura analyst Mihir P. Shah considers a more realistic and sustainable range (4-5%) than the optically inflated quarterly figure. “This sharp price hike along with a weak monsoon/droughts in many states can have a likely impact on rabi crop/rural demand in the coming quarter, which could pressure volume growth further,” read the broking firm’s 29 October report.

Also Read | For HUL, where there’s a will, there’s a whey

Segment-wise performance

Within segments, home care revenue, contributing almost 38% of HUL’s total revenue, rose 21% year-on-year, the fastest growth among all segments. Volume growth was in the double digits, but earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin fell 297 bps to 16.2%. Fabric wash and household care saw double-digit, broad-based growth across brands. Premiumization in powders through Surf Excel Easy Wash’s 99 pack continued to scale well, the company said.

Beauty and wellbeing, which account for almost 24% of HUL’s revenue, grew 16% year-on-year, while Ebit margin expanded 16 bps to 28.6%. Hair care accelerated its double-digit, volume-led growth trajectory, while skin care and colour cosmetics also delivered double-digit, volume-led growth.

Personal care, contributing 14% of Q2FY27 revenue, was a sore spot with 8% growth, flat volumes and a 313 bps dip in Ebit margin to 17.2%. Here, skin cleansing delivered double-digit growth, driven by pricing actions, while oral care saw low-single-digit growth. HUL’s remaining revenue came from the foods business, which saw revenue rise 8.5%. Coffee saw high-single-digit growth, driven by volumes, while mass tea performance was subdued.

“HUL’s performance is becoming increasingly polarised, with portfolio growth getting skewed as premium beauty, laundry/dishwash liquids, high-science nutrition and soaps/bodywash do the heavy lifting,” said analysts from Systematix Shares and Stocks (India). “Realisations can get accentuated over FY27E-FY29E as HUL rejigs its portfolio to expand into the above higher-margin categories. However, input-cost inflation can remain stubborn near-term, requiring further pricing, and the combined impact on demand/margins needs to be watched,” added the report, dated 28 October.

HUL stock is up about 5% from its 52-week low of 1,758.20 seen on Tuesday. It trades at 38 times estimated FY27 earnings, based on Bloomberg data.

Also Read | HUL is resetting its growth playbook. Investors want proof
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a deRead more

cade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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