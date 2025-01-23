HUL needs a magic wand for recovery after subdued Q3
Summary
- HUL's latest quarterly performance shows muted demand and flat volumes, sparking investor concerns. Amid inflationary pressures and a focus on premium products, can the FMCG giant turn the tide?
The waiting game for things to improve continues at Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). Even though expectations were low, the company’s below-estimated year-on-year flattish volumes in Q3FY25 are a niggling worry. The villain is known: muted demand.