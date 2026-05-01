Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) ended FY26 on a good note, clocking an underlying volume growth of 6% for the three months through March (Q4FY26), a multi-quarter high, supported by steady demand across both rural and urban markets. The improvement is notable, with volume growth rising from 4% in Q3 after a muted Q2, when volumes were broadly flat. The company expects FY27 to be stronger than FY26, driven by portfolio shifts and channel transformation.
Can HUL’s price hikes offset looming margin pressure?
SummaryHUL reported a multi-quarter high volume growth in Q4FY26, but rising input costs, El Niño risks and recent price hikes set up a tougher test for margins ahead.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) ended FY26 on a good note, clocking an underlying volume growth of 6% for the three months through March (Q4FY26), a multi-quarter high, supported by steady demand across both rural and urban markets. The improvement is notable, with volume growth rising from 4% in Q3 after a muted Q2, when volumes were broadly flat. The company expects FY27 to be stronger than FY26, driven by portfolio shifts and channel transformation.
About the Author
Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a decade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.
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