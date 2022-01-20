HUL’s Q3 is resilient, but times are tough

In the days to come, inflationary pressures can be expected to keep volume growth expectations in check. Moreover, business conditions are expected to remain tough with HUL pointing to a slowdown in the rural market, even as the company has seen handsome market share gains. The economy is still under recovery, HUL’s chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta said in a post earnings media call. “The only way for the rural consumers to cope with this kind of inflation would be getting more money in their hands," Mehta said.