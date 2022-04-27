HUL sails through a choppy quarter; sees a tough road ahead

Against this backdrop, these worries did not end up having a severe impact on the financials, with HUL performing well on some counts. Elevated costs dragged gross margins down by 300 basis points (bps) year-on-year (y-o-y) to 49.5%, the lowest in the past many quarters. One basis point is 0.01%. However, an 8.7% drop in advertising and promotion expenses amply cushioned the drop at the Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) level. For perspective, HUL’s Ebitda margin contraction was curbed to just 27 bps to 24.1%. This compares with a 99 bps expansion in Ebitda margin in Q3 to 25%.

