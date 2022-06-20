HUL sees weak demand, but there is some respite on margin front

The company aims to resort to price hikes as the last measure. It would first focus on cost savings. But there is no respite on the demand front. Analysts at Jefferies India recently met the management of HUL where the latter stated that adversities in macro environment have resulted in industry trends being muted. Though there is value growth owing to price hikes, volumes have declined. Recall that HUL had clocked flat volume growth in Q4FY22.