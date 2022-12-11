HUL’s bet on health & wellness will take time to show results

HUL plans to acquire 51% in OZiva in the first tranche and a 19.8% stake in Wellbeing Nutrition. It is comforting that the gross margins of both these companies are roughly around 55% each. That is higher than HUL’s gross margin of nearly 47% in the half year ended September (H1FY23). But given that OZiva and Wellbeing Nutrition are still in the growth stage, they aren’t much profitable at the operating margin level.

