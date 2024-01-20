HUL’s December quarter a let-down; stock remains in no man’s land

But a meaningful uptick in this metric does not seem to be on the cards at least in the near term. True, there is enough room for gross margins to improve as they remain below pre-pandemic levels. But gains here would be funnelled towards marketing. In Q3, advertising and promotion spends formed nearly 11% of revenue and a further step-up cannot be ruled out given that the competition is heating up with the return of regional players. In fact, HUL expects the quantum of businesses winning market shares to drop from the current levels of 60% in the upcoming quarters.