HUL’s demand woe is a sticky issue
Summary
- HUL's struggle with muted demand and inflation-driven price hikes is exposing cracks in India’s consumption story. Despite efforts to push premium products, weak urban demand and sluggish rural recovery are weighing on growth, leaving investors sceptical about the company’s near-term prospects.
India's largest household goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) struggle with muted volume growth is turning into a persistent concern. In the September quarter (Q2FY25), underlying volume growth stood at 3%, missing analysts' expectation of 5%—hinting that India’s much-touted consumption story may be losing momentum.