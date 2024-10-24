HUL’s demand woe is a sticky issue

The company’s decision to separate its ice-cream business has also dampened investor and analyst sentiment, despite the segment’s muted growth in Q2FY25. Contributing 3% to HUL’s total turnover, the ice-cream business is highly capital-intensive and operates on thin margins. But despite high growth opportunities, a different operating model and a distinct channel landscape, the ice-cream business limits synergies with the rest of HUL, a Nuvama Research report said on 23 October. Its separation will help the company focus better on its core business.