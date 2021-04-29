HUL’s margin beat leaves investors unimpressed; covid-19 risks remain

Furthermore, the company derived around 29% of its revenues from the foods and refreshment business. This segment grew by 36%, excluding the impact of the GSK CH merger and acquisition of VWash. HUL saw high double-digit growth in tea brands. Ketchups, soups and ice creams also performed well. The home care business accounted for most of HUL’s remaining revenues and increased by 14.6% year-on-year. The segment benefited from a strong sequential revival in fabric wash, aided by better mobility.