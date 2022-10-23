HUL’s profit margin woes far from over

HUL expects a sequential improvement in gross margins in the December quarter. However, investors will do well to keep expectations low as a meaningful improvement may not happen in a hurry. The company said its net material inflation (NMI) would be a bit lower in the December quarter from the preceding three months, though significantly higher from a year earlier. Indeed, palm oil prices have dropped by about 50% from the peak in March.However, palm oil is the only key input in HUL’s raw material basket, which saw a 20% y-o-y drop in prices in Q2. Prices of other commodities, such as crude oil, soda ash, and skimmed milk powder, were higher by 30-55% from a year earlier. A strengthening dollar is adding to the woes.

