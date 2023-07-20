The volume question facing HUL2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:33 PM IST
The good news is that HUL has fared better than some analysts’ expectations. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company’s Q1 gross margin marks the third consecutive quarter of improvement.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) gross margin for the three months ended June (Q1FY24) was expected to improve amid softening commodity costs. The good news is that HUL has fared better than some analysts’ expectations. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company’s Q1 gross margin marks the third consecutive quarter of improvement. The metric expanded by 256 basis points (bps) to 49.9% in Q1. For perspective, analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) expected the measure to increase by 189 bps and 113 bps, respectively. The company stepped up advertising and promotion (A&P) expenses to aid in driving demand. This has meant Ebitda margin expansion was curtailed in Q1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started