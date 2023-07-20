The volume question facing HUL

The home care segment did relatively better, clocking 10% revenue growth. Here, the fabric wash portfolio saw double-digit growth which was balanced between price and volume. Premium portfolio outperformed and market share gains continued. Growth was slower in beauty and personal care (BPC), and foods & refreshment at about 4% and 5%, respectively. Within BPC, HUL took price reductions in the soaps portfolio. Moving ahead, the path is challenging. Competitive intensity is expected to rise ahead. The company maintains that the operating environment remains volatile. It expects weather-related risks to persist. Of course, here, the impact on inflation and rural demand needs tracking. Note that the industry volume growth in the rural markets has finally entered the positive territory in Q1 on a favourable base. On a two-year compound annual growth rate basis, industry volume growth was flat in Q1 with rural declining by 4%. Overall, HUL expects only a gradual recovery in volume on the back of a high level of cumulative inflation. Further, it also anticipates price growth to be flat or negative, provided commodity prices remain stable. This means volume performance would play a crucial role in supporting revenue growth ahead.

