HUL’s Q3 profit margin disappoints, but sales fare better

Fast-moving consumer goods company, Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s ( HUL ) December quarter results are not bad, but at the same time, they are not particularly impressive either. While the company has done well on revenues, profit margins have been a sore point.

HUL’s reported revenues increased by 20.5% over the same period last year to Rs11682 crore. Growth is better than expected. For instance, analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd had estimated the company’s revenue to increase by 18.4%. This growth includes the impact of the GSK CH merger. On a like-to-like basis, HUL’s domestic consumer growth for the December quarter stood at 7%. This marks an improvement for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Further, about 80% of HUL’s portfolio comprises of health, hygiene & nutrition products, which increased by 10% in the December quarter. In the September quarter too, this segment had increased by 10%. Having said that, while the remaining 20% of the portfolio has recovered sequentially, the pace seems slower.

“While the company’s discretionary segment has recovered, growth could have been better," said Himanshu Nayyar, analyst at Yes Securities Ltd. Commenting on the overall results, Nayyar added, “Even as numbers are good on the topline front, profit margins have disappointed leading to a miss on the earnings."

HUL’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margins declined by 87 basis points versus last year’s same quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. One of the factors that weighed on the margins is the increase in other expenses. Plus, gross margins declined slightly by 24 basis points, primarily on account of higher tea and palm oil prices.

Coming back to the revenue performance, sales growth in foods and refreshment segment excluding the impact of the GSK CH merger and acquisition of VWash stood at 19% for the December quarter. As such, this segment helped offset the subdued performance from the home care business, revenues from which declined by about 2%. Performance of the beauty and personal care segment was satisfactory with growth at 9%.

“Overall, HUL’s Q3 results are nothing to get excited about," said Nayyar. To be sure, the HUL stock isn’t cheap. Currently, the shares trade at nearly 57 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. Going ahead, investors should keep an eye on how margins shape up. The company has said inflationary pressures are building up in select commodities. Some analysts feel pricing would continue to contribute to the growth in the coming quarters owing to the sharp cost inflation. Further, fabric wash may take some more time to recover, depending on how mobility pans out in the coming months. Overall, while improving demand is a positive, investors looking for triggers for the HUL stock post December quarter results, may be a tad disappointed.

