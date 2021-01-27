HUL’s Q3 profit margin disappoints, but sales fare better

“Overall, HUL’s Q3 results are nothing to get excited about," said Nayyar. To be sure, the HUL stock isn’t cheap. Currently, the shares trade at nearly 57 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. Going ahead, investors should keep an eye on how margins shape up. The company has said inflationary pressures are building up in select commodities. Some analysts feel pricing would continue to contribute to the growth in the coming quarters owing to the sharp cost inflation. Further, fabric wash may take some more time to recover, depending on how mobility pans out in the coming months. Overall, while improving demand is a positive, investors looking for triggers for the HUL stock post December quarter results, may be a tad disappointed.

