Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) earnings disappointed on many counts. The company’s 4% volume growth in the March quarter trailed analysts‘ expectations of 5-6%. Helped by pricing growth, HUL’s revenues rose by 10.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs1,4893 crore in the last quarter. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company continues to face the wrath of commodity cost inflation even as the pressures are easing sequentially in some inputs. While Brent crude, soda ash, caustic soda, and palm oil prices have dropped year-on-year, they remain above long-term averages, HUL notes.

Easing commodity costs did improve the company’s gross margin to 48.7% in the quarter (Q4FY23), up from 47.5% in Q3. However, the YoY decline of 84 basis points underwhelmed some analysts. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Inflationary pressures also weighed on the foods & refreshment segment, resulting in a 2.6% revenue growth. Premium tea sales suffered due to consumers downgrading, while health food drinks saw mid-single-digit growth. Unseasonal rains further impacted the ice cream portfolio.

The company said, “Market remained subdued due to inflation impact on consumption."

In contrast, HUL’s home care and beauty & personal care segments performed well, clocking 19% and 10% revenue growth, respectively. Within home care, fabric wash and household care saw robust double-digit growth, and the premium portfolio continued to outperform. In the beauty & personal care segment, growth was broad-based across categories, with skin cleansing achieving double-digit growth after price cuts in soaps. Hair care posted mid-single-digit volume growth.

Rural markets lagged behind urban areas in Q4, and HUL’s FY23 volume growth reached 5%. However, volatile operating conditions and high inflation may continue to challenge the company in FY24.

“(The) operating environment remains volatile with high inflationary scenario & adverse weather conditions on the cards," said Prabhudas Lilladher in its first cut note.

Shares of HUL were trading about 1.76% lower on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday at 1:50pm.

