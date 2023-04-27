HUL’s Q4 marred by inflationary pressures, no respite in sight

Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) earnings disappointed on many counts. The company’s 4% volume growth in the March quarter trailed analysts‘ expectations of 5-6%. Helped by pricing growth, HUL’s revenues rose by 10.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs1,4893 crore in the last quarter. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company continues to face the wrath of commodity cost inflation even as the pressures are easing sequentially in some inputs. While Brent crude, soda ash, caustic soda, and palm oil prices have dropped year-on-year, they remain above long-term averages, HUL notes.