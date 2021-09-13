HUL’s vision is good but valuations may cap stock’s near-term upsides

Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹2,825 apiece on the NSE on 6 September. Since then, the stock is hovering around the same levels. No doubt, valuations are pricey what with the stock trading at almost 61 times estimated earnings for FY23, based on Bloomberg data. The adjacent chart shows how some of the other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms fare on valuations based on price-to-earnings multiples.