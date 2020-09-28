Hungry for growth in earnings, market shrugs farm reform

“The market’s muted reaction to these developments can be explained as follows: currently, there are no large-cap direct beneficiaries of farm reforms in the listed space. Some listed FMCG companies may benefit from the potential business opportunities, say in the contract-farming space, but the entire ecosystem will have to adapt. Only then can we expect benefits to trickle in on earnings. However, the market could get excited if we see big corporates entering the agri space or say a company like BigBasket decides to list as procurement has been made easier by these reforms," said Amish Shah, India equity strategist, BofA Securities.