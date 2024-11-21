Markets
Hyundai India struggles to steer past margin woes
Summary
- Hyundai India faces mounting pressure as margin woes persist, driven by flat sales volumes and rising discounts. Despite a premiumization strategy, its market share has slipped to a 12-year low, highlighting intensifying competition in the SUV-dominated market.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd’s lukewarm stock market debut in October was followed by an equally underwhelming maiden quarterly performance.
