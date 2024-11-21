Hyundai India struggles to steer past margin woes

Auto companies typically increase their discounts on retail sales in Q3 to attract more customers during the festival season, while their wholesale volumes usually dip in December as dealerships tend to shun fresh stocks towards the end of the year. But having said that, the tepid IPO performance of Hyundai India, which is the second-largest carmaker in the country, and the decline in its profits and profitability are emblematic of the ongoing demand struggles of the broader industry.