Hyundai IPO: Parent’s Kia stake a sore spot
Summary
- Hyundai’s parent company holds a 34% stake in Kia Motors, which raises a question of conflict of interest. Also, the Sebi regulation mandates 25% non-promoter holding. So, there is a technical overhang of further supply of shares as the promoter stake in Hyundai India post the OFS will be 82.5%.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the largest passenger vehicle company in India after Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, will list itself on the bourses. While they are the top two companies, it must be also noted that the gap between both is huge. For instance, Hyundai’s total sales volume at 7.8 lakh during FY24 was only 36% of vehicles sold by Maruti.