Hyundai Motor’s Q2 margin shines even as India PV share hits 24-year low in H1
Summary
Strong margins and record SUV contribution lifted Hyundai Motor India’s Q2 performance, but shrinking domestic market share and rising competition have weighed on investor sentiment.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd had a smooth run on the margin front in the September quarter (Q2FY26), even as revenue growth remained tepid.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story