Hyundai’s management aims to increase its domestic market share to 15% by FY30 through a more aggressive launch calendar – 26 new products are planned by then – and a refreshed pricing strategy. In the near term, the launch of the Venue with ADAS Level 2 and over-the-air updates in November marks the company's pivot towards software-defined mobility. The Talegaon plant, which is expected to come online with a capacity of 170,000 units, is also anticipated to support growth over the next decade.