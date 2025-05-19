Hyundai Motor looks to accelerate speed with EV, hybrid car
SummaryBoth Hyundai and Maruti quote a price-to-earnings multiple of about 25x, but Hyundai is cheaper on an EV/Ebitda basis at 15x versus 19x for Maruti. The right metric for valuing the core performance of both companies is EV/Ebitda as it eliminates the impact of other income
Hyundai Motor India Ltd has been hit hard by the waning popularity of hatchback cars in India. Its domestic sales volume fell by 4% year-on-year in the March quarter (Q4FY25) led by a steep 18% drop in hatchback volumes.
