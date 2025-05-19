Hyundai Motor looks to accelerate speed with EV, hybrid car

Creta EV shines

Hyundai Creta EV, launched in Q4FY25, has been received well by consumers with most bookings for the long-range variant. According to the management, the EV is profitable for Hyundai if the launch-related marketing expenses and test drive discounts are ignored. It is focusing on localization strategy for battery cells in future to further boost the profitability of the model. Investors will closely track if Creta EV and the launch of hybrid car help Hyundai regain lost market share. Note that Hyundai’s market share based on wholesale volumes fell to 13.9% in FY25 from 14.6% a year ago.