Tough ride for Creta, muted GST gains: How Hyundai is navigating a rocky road
Summary
For Hyundai investors willing to bet on the brighter outlook, it helps that the 25% correction from the peak price of ₹2,890 on 22 September has made valuation attractive
Hyundai Motor India Ltd’s December quarter (Q3FY26) results drew a lacklustre reaction from the Street. While Ebitda margin was flat year-on-year at 11.2%, unit economics improved slightly.
