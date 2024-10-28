ICICI Bank beats sector headwinds with robust Q2
Summary
- The bank’s return on assets came in at 2.4% in Q2FY25, much higher than 1.9% recorded by HDFC Bank, its bigger rival.
Amid a shortage of deposits, an emerging pain point for the banking sector is the stress in retail and rural segments. Slowdown in FMCG sales and recent earnings of some banks mirror this concern. In this background, private sector lender ICICI Bank’s standalone September quarter (Q2FY25) result is commendable. The bank has managed the stress in retail and rural portfolio well through aggressive write-off.