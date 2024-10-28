ICICI Bank beats sector headwinds with robust Q2

Meanwhile, in the last one year, ICICI Bank stock has outperformed all the leading private sector banking stocks by gaining 37%. Yet, its valuation does not appear frothy. Adjusted for the value of subsidiaries at about ₹200-250 per share as per the estimates of various brokerage houses, the stock trades at P/ABV of about 2.25x based on Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ estimate for FY26. This is a nearly 10% premium to that of HDFC Bank, which seems justified given almost 20% higher RoA.