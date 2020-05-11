ICICI Bank beefs up covid-19 provisions, but slippages should worry investors

Just like its peers, ICICI Bank Ltd has strengthened its provisions to mitigate potential risks arising out of the covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, but investors should not take their eyes off elevated slippages.

The private lender reported a net profit of ₹1,221 crore for the March quarter, missing analysts’ estimates by a mile. An average of estimates of 16 analysts polled by Bloomberg expected net profit to be ₹3,510.50 crore for Q4.

Profit took a hit as ICICI Bank chose to make higher provisions than what was mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In that light, the net profit miss could be overlooked. The private lender set aside ₹2,725 crore as specific provisions towards the impact of the covid-19 induced lockdown. In a media call, the management said the bank was required to make provisions of just ₹600 crore as per RBI, which requires lenders to provide 5% for accounts that availed interest moratorium for the March and June quarter each.

About 30% of the bank’s borrowers across corporate and retail have availed the special covid-19 moratorium, wherein interest payments of three months are postponed, the management said in a media call on Saturday. These accounts are protected from being labelled as bad for the said three months. But once the moratorium ends, the litmus test on these accounts would begin. The pressure from slippages from these segments is palpable. ICICI Bank’s elevated provisions indicate the lender too is worried about these risks.

Analysts seem to agree. “We expect loan growth to moderate given the weak macro environment, weighed by the covid-19 outbreak. The BB and below pool is likely to increase, while a high share of loans under moratorium would result in elevated slippages over FY21," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a note.

ICICI Bank is far from getting a grip on its slippages yet. Slippages increased 50% year-on-year (YoY) in the March quarter because of two large corporate accounts. The covid-19 impact is expected to exacerbate this pain going forward. The lender’s watchlist of loans rated below BB is now at ₹16,670 crore. The lockdown could push this up considerably, according to analysts. Meanwhile, the pressure on credit growth owing to the lockdown could make bad loan ratios look ugly optically as well. For the March quarter though, gross bad loans formed 5.53% of the loan book, marginally down from a year ago.

ICICI Bank is not an outlier in being the victim of the covid-19 lockdown. Even so, how it manages its slippages is key to any relook at its valuations. The stock has gained 13% since the lockdown was first announced on 24 March and trades at 1.7 times its estimated book value for FY21.

Share Via