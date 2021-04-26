ICICI Bank delivers on Q4 hopes, outlook less challenging amid second wave

That said, one metric where ICICI Bank is yet to give complete confidence to investors is asset quality. For the fourth quarter, the lender reported an improvement in asset quality metrics. To be sure, it has one of the highest contingency provisions for the pandemic related risks in the industry. Overall provisioning coverage ratio is the highest in the industry. To that extent, analysts believe that incremental provisioning needs would be lower leading to a steady improvement in profitability. This is behind the re-rating of the stock recently and the upgrades in earnings per share by some brokerages. Those at Nomura expect credit costs to taper off from here on.