ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank: Who’s racing ahead in FY25?

Also Read: Banks to walk the margin tightrope in Q1 as outlook remains uncertain

ICICI Bank has taken a higher risk compared to HDFC Bank, evident from the risk-weighted assets to total assets ratio. Simply put, if both banks have lent the same amount and one has lent more in the mortgage category, then the one with higher mortgage loans will have lower risk-weighted loans. The former had the ratio at 76% as of March 2025, whereas it was 68% for the latter. However, ICICI Bank has managed the higher risk well, given that its credit cost (cost of bad debt) stood at 35 basis points, very close to that of HDFC Bank. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.