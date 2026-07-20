ICICI beats HDFC on growth, margins in Q1. Is the lead sustainable?

The June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings of private banking heavyweights ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank show the former pulling further ahead of its larger rival on loan growth, margins and return ratios.
ICICI reported nearly 20% year-on-year loan growth to ₹16.3 trillion, comfortably ahead of the industry's 18.6% credit growth (as of 30 June) and HDFC's 16% growth to ₹30.4 trillion.
Its net interest margin (NIM) expanded 4 basis points sequentially to 4.36%, though primarily aided by higher interest on tax refunds. Net profit grew 16% year-on-year to ₹14,800 crore, while return on assets (ROA) improved from 2.4% in Q4 to 2.5% in Q1.
Merger overhang
Meanwhile, HDFC continued to grapple with the after-effects of its July 2023 merger with HDFC Ltd. Despite faster deposit growth of 15% versus ICICI's 14%, HDFC's loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of 96% continued to constrain its credit growth. ICICI's LDR stood at 89%.