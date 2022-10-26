ICICI Bank investors must not get complacent after robust Q2 earnings2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 11:34 PM IST
If the bank’s deposit growth does not adequately catch up, it could hamper its chase for market share
The solid earnings performance of ICICI Bank Ltd in Q2FY23 gave its investors comfort. Consistent growth in net interest income, declining provisions, lower credit costs and impressive return on assets were among the positives.