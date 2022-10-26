ICICI Bank investors must not get complacent after robust Q2 earnings

This means, if the bank’s deposit growth does not adequately catch up, it could hamper its chase for market share. Apart from that, the new to bank franchise, which also caters to the SME segment, may falter in a scenario of economic distress, said Krishnan ASV, senior vice president, institutional research, HDFC Securities. “As of now, the market’s assumption is that nothing can go wrong here and, hence, investors should remain watchful," he said.