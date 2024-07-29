ICICI Bank is going strong, but proposed LCR norms pose risk for sector
- ICICI Bank’s Q1FY25 performance continues to be a notch above the other large private banks on most parameters.
ICICI Bank’s core operating profit grew by 11% year-on-year in the June quarter (Q1FY25) to ₹15,412 crore. But it should be noted that a good part of this growth was aided by almost tripling of the dividend income from group companies to ₹894 crore. Excluding dividend income, core operating profit increased by 7%.