ICICI Bank keeps costs in check, but margin concerns linger

The improvement in Q4FY24 stemmed primarily from strategic workforce management, as the bank added fewer number of employees during the quarter. The cost-cutting measures targeted non-employee expenses as well, which fell 4% sequentially, partly due to seasonal factors, as festive quarters typically see higher spending on advertising and sales promotions. Encouragingly, ICICI Bank is confident that the overall moderation in opex growth is here to stay, buoying investor sentiment.