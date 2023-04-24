Private sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd impressed the Street again with its stellar March quarter (Q4FY23) results on Saturday. Robust loan growth, expanding net interest margin (NIM), and stable asset quality were among the key positive highlights. Loan growth at 18.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) got a boost from increased traction across segments, thus, giving net interest income a fillip. NIM at 4.9% hit a multi-quarter high.

The management remains upbeat on loan growth momentum sustaining. But in the current scenario, this may be easier said than done. With systemic credit growth expected to moderate in FY24, repeating similar performance may be challenging for ICICI Bank. Secondly, ICICI Bank’s deposit growth at 10.9% y-o-y has improved but lags far behind credit growth. Also, this is lower than close competitor HDFC Bank Ltd which saw 20.8% y-o-y deposit growth. Clearly, ICICI Bank needs to speed up deposit mobilisation.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

But with credit costs rising as deposits get repriced, the best of NIM may be behind ICICI Bank. “I think we would believe that the NIMs are at kind of peak or near the levels and from here, we should see a moderation, of course, it’s difficult to give a very precise outlook on that," said Anindya Banerjee, group chief financial officer, ICICI Bank, in the earnings call.

Even so, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd foresees the bank’s NIM to continue within 4.2-4.5% range for overall FY24.

Besides the NIM trajectory, trends in operating expenses (opex) also need close tracking. Ongoing branch expansions and one-time employee costs kept the bank’s opex elevated in Q4.

Further, the run rate of branch addition can be expected to remain strong. “As focus would be on sustaining growth, branch accretion in FY24E would be higher than FY23 (482 branches). Thus, we are factoring a higher opex CAGR of 17% over FY23-25E (earlier 14%) and lower FY24/25E earnings by ~2%," said analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher in a report.

ICICI Bank’s shares closed about 2% higher on Monday. Considering ICICI Bank’s robust Q4 earnings, analysts expect its valuation gap with HDFC Bank to narrow further. In the last year, the ICICI Bank stock has rallied by 21%, outperforming the Nifty Bank index, which is up 18%. To be sure, most of the positives may be factored in the share price. Further, the expected NIM compression can keep large upsides at bay.