Margin, opex concerns loom over ICICI Bank after a stellar Q42 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Robust loan growth, expanding net interest margin (NIM), and stable asset quality were among the key positive highlights.
Private sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd impressed the Street again with its stellar March quarter (Q4FY23) results on Saturday. Robust loan growth, expanding net interest margin (NIM), and stable asset quality were among the key positive highlights. Loan growth at 18.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) got a boost from increased traction across segments, thus, giving net interest income a fillip. NIM at 4.9% hit a multi-quarter high.
