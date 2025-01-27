ICICI Bank: retail, rural portfolio stress spikes
If loan defaults are growing faster than loan growth for any bank, it is a sign of worry. Take ICICI Bank, for instance. It increased the retail and rural loan portfolio by 11% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the December quarter (Q3FY25). Yet, this was accompanied by a 17% growth in gross non-performing asset (NPA) additions or fresh defaults in the segment.