ICICI Bank: retail, rural portfolio stress spikes

Notwithstanding the stress in the bank's retail and rural loan portfolio and the likely macro headwind of lower rates, ICICI’s overall performance remains strong. Net interest income (NII) and core fee income grew y-o-y by 9% and 16%, respectively. Operating expenses increased by just 5%, which meant a solid gain of 15% in core pre-provisioning operating profit to ₹16,007 crore. The most noticeable aspect of cost is that employee expenses have fallen by 5% each in the past two consecutive quarters to ₹3,929 crore. During the call with analysts, the management pointed out fluctuation in provision for retirement and headcount as the reasons. However, they refused to share headcount reduction data, saying that it would be shared annually. The bank’s annualized return on assets (RoA) at 2.36% for Q3FY25 is the highest among the top four private sector banks, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.