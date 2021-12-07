ICICI Bank’s increased digital push gets investors excited

An array of brokerages gave a thumbs-up to the bank’s digital thrust and continue to maintain their positive stance on the stock. "We believe ICICI Bank remains at the forefront of technology prowess and adoption amongst peers," analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a report. “With some banks still focusing on fixing their back-end tech, ICICI, with its early-stage investments, is now focusing on industry-first tech front-end offerings to captive/NTB customers and gaining market share," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said.