ICICI Bank’s Q1 adds spark to valuations but jury still out on asset quality

To be sure, ICICI Bank is perhaps more aggressive in retail than most of its peers at a time when the potential stress is expected to increase. However, the lender is not rash. The bank’s loan book was flat on a sequential basis which means it chose to not lend during the second wave. Further, the bank has tightened its provisioning policy which resulted in setting aside an additional Rs1,127.15 crore mostly towards retail loans. Analysts note that restructured loans remain under check and that much of the retail slippages can be attributed to the disruptions caused by the second wave. “We are also comforted by stable trends in unsecured personal/ credit cards, business banking/ SME and corporate segment," wrote those at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in a note.