Deposits shine in ICICI Bank’s Q12 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Shares of the private sector lender hit a new 52-week high on Monday after its profit after tax for the quarter grew by 40% year-on-year (y-o-y) to nearly ₹9,650 crore.
ICICI Bank Ltd’s better-than-expected results for the three months ended June (Q1FY24), announced on Saturday, are likely to support the stock’s near-term show. Shares of the private sector lender hit a new 52-week high on Monday after its profit after tax for the quarter grew by 40% year-on-year (y-o-y) to nearly ₹9,650 crore. This was driven by 35% growth in core operating profit.
