Deposits shine in ICICI Bank’s Q1

ICICI Bank’s management believes the cost of funds would continue to increase. “Going forward, management expects cost of deposits to continue to increase over the next couple of quarters (at 4.31% for Q1FY24, +33 bps quarter-on-quarter, 85 bps year-on-year) as deposit repricing plays out," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. They added, “In our view, while this could lead to some margin compression from current elevated levels – ICICI Bank’s ability to manoeuvre NIMs in this transition is likely to be a key performance driver as we expect NII growth of 18% for FY24 (implying largely stable NIMs for FY24 versus FY23)." In FY23, ICICI Bank’s NIM stood at 4.48%.