ICICI Bank’s valuation is close to HDFC Bank’s

“The recent price correction in HDFC Bank has made valuations at par with ICICI Bank. ICICI Bank has a relatively simple and clean business ahead while HDFC Bank has to work through the merger," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 24 April. “The extent of differentiation in return ratios or growth is not high, but the scope for earnings upgrades would be higher in ICICI Bank over HDFC Bank," said the Kotak report.

