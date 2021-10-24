Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >ICICI Bank shines in Sep qtr but keeps bad loans on watch

ICICI Bank shines in Sep qtr but keeps bad loans on watch

Premium
As on 30 September, ICICI Bank held a 77.22% stake in ICICI Securities.mint
1 min read . 11:41 PM IST Aparna Iyer

The upbeat sentiment surrounding the festival season has resulted in a 20% year-on-year growth in retail

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

CICI Bank Ltd’s September quarter performance had enough fireworks in terms of profitability. The reported net profit of 5,511 crore for the quarter was a historic high, according to the private sector lender. That it came on the back of a healthy 25% core income growth gives much comfort.

CICI Bank Ltd’s September quarter performance had enough fireworks in terms of profitability. The reported net profit of 5,511 crore for the quarter was a historic high, according to the private sector lender. That it came on the back of a healthy 25% core income growth gives much comfort.

Indeed, balance sheet growth was stellar too, thanks to the lifting of the restrictions related to the second wave of the pandemic. The upbeat sentiment surrounding the festival season resulted in 20% year-on-year growth in retail. In essence, loans to individuals have continued to be the driver for ICICI Bank’s growth.

Indeed, balance sheet growth was stellar too, thanks to the lifting of the restrictions related to the second wave of the pandemic. The upbeat sentiment surrounding the festival season resulted in 20% year-on-year growth in retail. In essence, loans to individuals have continued to be the driver for ICICI Bank’s growth.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In a media call on Saturday, the management said that disbursements of home, auto and personal loans were close to those seen in the March quarter. Recall that the quarter was one of the best in terms of growth post the pandemic for most banks.

View Full Image
A retail moment
Click on the image to enlarge

That brings us to a sticky problem that the lender faces and its investors should not take their eyes off it: Retail loans continue to be the biggest contributor to delinquencies for the bank. For the September quarter, slippages amounted to 5,578 crore, of which 83% was from retail and business banking.

To be sure, slippages are down sequentially and the lender has been able to increase its recoveries from retail.

That said, the retail portfolio is yet to demonstrate the steadiness of pre-pandemic levels. As the bank keeps its focus on retail loans, it needs to keep a closer eye on its defaults here.

On the other hand, lending to small businesses seems to be working for the bank and the portfolio has jumped 42%.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

More than a Coal India problem

Premium

Sensex jumps 400 points as realty, finance stocks rally ...

Premium

IRCTC: A steep plunge after a dizzying rise

Premium

Costs are biting but JSW Steel has wind in its sails

“Our ability to assess customer risk has improved since there has been a lot of formalization in the economy," said Sandeep Batra, executive director at ICICI bank.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!